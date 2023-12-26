Steel industry on show: Expo Centre Sharjah to gather 275 premium exhibitors for SteelFab 2024

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, 26 December, 2023

Expo Centre Sharjah is gearing up to organise the 19th edition of the SteelFab exhibition — the metalworking sector’s biggest event across the Middle East and North Africa. From January 8 to 11, SteelFab 2024 will feature more than 600 major global brands under one roof as over 275 local and international exhibitors representing top industry leaders and experts in steel fabrication technologies flock to Sharjah from 33 countries to participate in the event.

Organised with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SteelFab 2024 will bring together top names in the iron and steel industry, and major global producers from the field’s leading countries including the UK, Germany, Italy, the US, China, the Netherlands, and India. The event will also draw in representatives of local and regional companies that play a prominent role in technology innovation, coming up with solutions that contribute to advancing the various metal industries based on steel fabrication. The exhibition gives visitors the chance to discover state-of-the-art machinery, equipment, and tools pertinent to the metal industries, welding and cutting, laser metal cutting systems, pipe manufacturing, and metal plate fabrication.

HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of Expo Centre Sharjah, said the iron and steel industry is closely linked to the UAE’s ongoing developmental momentum, which aims to cement a competitive infrastructure for industry and construction that attracts further investments into innovations and technical solutions. The Sharjah Chamber’s eagerness to support the SteelFab exhibition comes out of its commitment to bolstering the broader industrial sector, which plays a primary role in diversifying the national economy and enhancing the UAE’s competitiveness both regionally and globally. This exhibition helps to stimulate the Sharjah and UAE business sectors to discover the importance of investing in metal industries, which have an impact on boosting growth, realising sustainable development, and providing additional opportunities for various vital sectors to leverage advanced modern technologies in different industry fields.

HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said SteelFab serves as a bridge linking innovation in the iron and steel industry with trade. The event, he said, allows local and international companies to exchange expertise and experiences in order to advance their position in the market. In this new edition, SteelFab sheds further light on industry developments, showcasing the latest technologies and innovations and thereby contributing to unlocking new opportunities for manufacturers and companies operating in the field locally and regionally. These efforts aim to help expand the scope of companies’ work and allow them to discover growth potentials in the Emirati and regional markets, especially given the sizeable investment opportunities offered within Sharjah and the UAE in the metal and technological industries, which focus on supporting innovation and continued development.





