SUPERCHARGED SHOPPING DEALS AT MORE THAN 800 BRANDS ACROSS 3,500 STORES THIS DSF

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Brace yourselves! The Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) Sale Season is back, and ready to unleash a shopping experience like no other.



Bag some incredible bargains from 26 December 2023 to 14 January 2024, as 800 leading brands across a whopping 3,500 outlets citywide unveil unbeatable discounts ranging from a cool 25 to a mind-blowing 75 percent off. From fashion trends that will make you the envy of the town to lifestyle essentials that will upgrade your everyday, and everything in between, we've got you covered!



But wait, there's more… Kicking off the sale season with a bang, the exclusive 12-Hour Sale at Majid Al Futtaim Malls will offer mind-boggling discounts of up to 90 percent off your favourite brands across the city. This exclusive and time-limited sale will take place from 10 am to 10 pm on Tuesday 26 December, with an extensive selection of discounted products spanning lifestyle, electronics, fashion, beauty, homeware, and much more, at renowned Majid Al Futtaim Mall destinations, including Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me‘aisem, City Centre Al Shindagha, and My City Centre Al Barsha.



Brands participating include Al Mukhalat Perfume, CB2, Giordano, Red Tape, THAT, The Red Carpet, Lego and many more. So, whether you're seeking the latest tech gadgets, trendy fashion pieces, luxurious beauty products, or stylish homeware, this 12-hour sale promises an unrivaled shopping experience with irresistible prices that will have you coming back for more.



If deals and discounts of up to 90 percent aren’t reason enough to lure you to your nearest Majid Al Futtaim mall, shoppers spending AED 300 or more can enter a lucky draw for the chance to win one million SHARE points and become the 12-Hour Sale SHARE Millionaire. To qualify, Majid Al Futtaim SHARE rewards members who have scanned receipts for a minimum of AED 300 single or cumulative spend in the SHARE application will be automatically entered into the draw to win. Shoppers can double their chance of winning as they will be eligible to enter ‘Win the Biggest Prize of the Year’ draw to win AED 1 million cash.



The DSF Sale Season is not just a retail event; it's a carnival of savings and a celebration of the city's passion for extraordinary shopping experiences. So, mark your calendars, set your alarms, and get ready to embark on the shopping spree of a lifetime!





This DSF, shoppers are in for a treat as the DSF Daily Surprises returns to offer an incredible deal from a different brand every day until the festival ends. Each DSF Surprise is only revealed 24 hours beforehand, so keep an eye out on the website and DSF social channels to grab the best possible deals such as up to 90 percent off, 100 percent cashback in vouchers, and buy one get two free offers across fashion, beauty, home, electronics, and many more categories.



Experience exceptional entertainment and adventures for all, every day, in a city like no other, with the 29th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival. Running from 8 December 2023 to 14 January 2024, get set to see the city at its best during the most wonderful time of the year and enjoy Dubai’s perfect winter weather. Adventures are waiting to be discovered in every corner – from enchanting experiences to out of this world entertainment – each and every day, for 38 days. And of course, Dubai Shopping Festival promises the very best in retail experiences – with sales, discounts, pop-up markets featuring homegrown exclusives, high street favourites, the ultimate in luxury and a variety of retail offerings, with something for everyone.





To explore all that Dubai Shopping Festival has to offer, check out Visit Dubai and @CelebrateDubai, @DiscoverDubai and @StyledbyDubai on social media channels.



