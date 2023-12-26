Israel intensifies military operations against Gaza in 12th week of war

(MENAFN) On Monday, Israel announced an escalation in its military operations against Hamas in Gaza, intensifying the ongoing conflict that has entered its 12th week. The relentless airstrikes across the Palestinian territory have exacerbated the already dire conditions for civilians.



The heightened hostilities in the region have also led to increased tensions across the Middle East. On Monday, Iran, a supporter of Hamas, accused Israel of killing a senior Revolutionary Guards general in Syria and pledged retaliation.



Pope Francis expressed his dismay over the "desperate humanitarian situation" in Gaza during his traditional Christmas message. He called for an urgent cease-fire and the release of hostages in the region.



The ongoing conflict escalated in Bethlehem, traditionally considered the birthplace of Jesus Christ, leading to the cancellation of festivities in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The city, usually bustling with worshippers and tourists during this time, saw significantly reduced activity.



The conflict ignited when Palestinian militants breached Gaza's militarized border, attacking southern Israel on October 7, resulting in approximately 1,140 casualties, predominantly civilians, according to a tally based on Israeli figures.



Additionally, militants reportedly seized about 250 hostages, as per Israel's claim.



Israel, in response, pledged to crush Hamas and initiated a military campaign in Gaza, involving extensive aerial bombardment and a siege. The campaign has resulted in the deaths of at least 20,674 people, primarily women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.



In the recent days, four major Israeli strikes have claimed the lives of over 100 people, as reported by the health ministry. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after visiting Gaza, affirmed on Monday, "We're not stopping," according to a statement from his Likud party.

