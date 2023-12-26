An Evening with the Sporting Legend Ian Rush at Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel

(MENAFN- EVOPS PR) Get ready for an unforgettable evening with the sporting legend Ian Rush, presented by the Bootroom Collection in the historic Queens Room at the Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel. Hosted by Dubai Eye''s Chris Mchardy, the event will take place on 29th December from 7.30pm to 10pm.







Ian Rush, a name synonymous with Liverpool Football Club, is a two-time European Cup winner and five-time league champion with Liverpool. He is also remembered as one of the most prolific goal scorers in the club''s history.











The special evening at the Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel will offer a rare opportunity for fans to interact with Ian, one of the game''s greatest – hearing stories from his illustrious career, taking photos, and getting autographs.











Tickets for this once-in-a-lifetime event are priced at AED 399, which includes a two-hour drinks package. It will give fans a chance to not only to meet a football icon but also to immerse oneself in an atmosphere of sports nostalgia and camaraderie.











Event Details:







Date: December 29th, 2023



Time: 7.30pm to 10pm



Venue: Queens Room, Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, Dubai



Tickets: AED 399 (including 2-hour drinks package)



Bookings:







About Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, Managed by Accor







Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, managed by Accor, is a historic gem and the only floating hotel in emirates. Located in Port Rashid, in close proximity to Dubai’s main attractions and shopping malls, its 447 renovated rooms and suites are carefully decorated, offering a peaceful retreat in which to relax and unwind.







Guests can experience a culinary journey with innovative menus onboard the QE2. The hotel’s dining outlets include Lido - an all-day dining restaurant; The Golden Lion – the oldest pub in Dubai; The Pavilion - an alfresco lounge; and the Queens Grill – serving Afternoon Tea.







For those seeking an event with a difference, the iconic QE2 offers multiple one-of-a-kind venues in Dubai. Included in its facilities are unique indoor and outdoor event spaces. Whether you are planning a birthday bash, an anniversary party, a wedding celebration, or any other social or corporate functions, the QE2 provides an inspiring and impressive backdrop that will delight your guests.









