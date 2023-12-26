Gazans face limited shelter space as Israeli army orders evacuation

(MENAFN) Many Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, following evacuation orders from the Israeli army, have sought refuge in designated areas, only to encounter limited space in the densely populated enclave, as reported by a UN humanitarian team leader on Monday.



Gemma Connell, who has been deployed in Gaza for several weeks, described the situation as a "human chess board," where thousands of people, already displaced multiple times, find themselves on the move again without a guarantee of reaching a safe destination.



The United States, a strong ally of Israel in its conflict with Hamas, has been exerting pressure for weeks, urging Israel to take additional measures to minimize harm to civilians. This includes identifying safe areas and establishing humanitarian routes to facilitate the escape of people from the affected areas.



“People were heading up south with mattresses and all of their belongings in vans and in trucks and in cars in order to try and find somewhere safe,” stated Connell, who on Monday went to the Deir Al-Balah area in central Gaza.



“I’ve spoken to many people. There’s so little space left here in Rafah that people just don’t know where they will go and it really feels like people being moved around a human chessboard because there’s an evacuation order somewhere. People flee that area into another area. But they’re not safe there,” Connell added, who is team leader at the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.



In response to the army's evacuation efforts, a spokesperson stated that the military aims to evacuate civilians from conflict zones. However, the spokesperson claimed that Hamas consistently obstructs these evacuation attempts. The army alleges that the Palestinian militant group uses civilians as human shields, a charge that Hamas denies.

