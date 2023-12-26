China agrees to 105 new online games after substantial financial setbacks

(MENAFN) In a significant move to bolster the online gaming sector, China's regulatory body for press and publications has given the nod to 105 new online games. This decision comes as a reassurance to the industry, especially after recent regulatory proposals caused considerable turmoil, resulting in substantial financial setbacks for major game developers and investors.



The National Press and Publication Administration conveyed its support for the online gaming domain through a statement released on its WeChat social media platform. The announcement highlighted the approvals by the Game Working Committee of China Music and Digital Association as positive indicators, reinforcing the administration's commitment to fostering a thriving and sustainable online gaming landscape.



Among the games that received approval are notable titles like Tencent's "Counter War: Future" and NetEase's "Firefly Assault." This positive regulatory move follows closely on the heels of a tumultuous period for leading game makers, with draft guidelines proposing stringent curbs on online gaming activities. The mere speculation around these potential restrictions had a pronounced impact on the stock market, with industry giants such as Tencent and NetEase witnessing precipitous declines in their share prices. The repercussions were widespread and significant; on a fateful Friday, NetEase's shares experienced a sharp downturn, plummeting 16.1 percent on the Nasdaq and a staggering 25 percent on the Hong Kong stock exchange.



Similarly, Tencent's stocks closed 12 percent lower, and even smaller entities like Huya Inc. faced a downturn, losing 10.7 percent on the New York Stock Exchange. Collectively, these developments resulted in the erosion of tens of billions of dollars from the market capitalization of these companies. The regulatory landscape remains fluid, with previous guidelines suggesting bans on certain incentives for users and other measures aimed at curbing "irrational consumption behavior" within the online gaming realm.

