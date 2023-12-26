ZK International Group Ltd. Strengthens Competitive Position In Western China Gas Market ($ZKIN)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WENZHOU, China, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZK International (NASDAQ: ZKIN ) shares have been surging, evidenced by a triple-digit percentage price increase 139% since the start of November. But investors didn't miss the chance entirely. Some profit-taking into the holiday weekend keeps the opportunity in play. In fact, the value proposition strengthened on the heels of another major deal signed.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd.- Beijing National Aquatics Center

Last week, ZKIN announced securing an $8 million bid in collaboration with Chongqing Gas Group. That deal does more than create a new revenue stream; it strengthens ZKIN's position as a key supplier and contractor in the Western China gas market. It's no small opportunity. Chongqing City is the fourth largest Chinese city, with an estimated urban population of 16.34 million. With vast industry and project expertise, ZKIN checked the right boxes at the right time, which will benefit the city's municipal gas piping infrastructure project and add to the case that the growth pace at ZKIN is shifting from hyperspeed to warp. And keep in mind that plenty more deals may be in the near-term pipeline.

According to ZKIN's update, China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment's 2020 initiative intends to replace coal with clean energy in the heating systems of 7.09 million households in the northern provinces, spurring enormous demand for natural gas and gas piping infrastructure. Having a foot in Chongqing Gas Group's door could be a value driver of its own, noting it's a flagship division of China Resources Gas Group Limited. By the way, Chongqing Gas Group Co., Ltd. is no small player; listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange under the stock code 600917, it has a market capitalization of $1.5 billion, generating annual sales averaging roughly $1.22 billion. Moreover, by pioneering the urban pipeline gas business in 1995 and becoming a key player in the energy sector, growth at that company is expected to continue by adding integrated energy services to its offerings, which enhances its core businesses focus on natural gas sales, integrated energy services, energy trade, and energy transmission and distribution. Good news for them can be exceptional for ZKIN.

Evidence Supports The Bullish Thesis

And it should keep momentum at its shares back as it targets reclaiming its 52-week high of $1.34. But this most recent deal isn't the only value driver. Several others combine to expose a massive valuation disconnect between the ZKIN share price and performance. But it could close quickly, especially with listing compliance fears mitigated and from a $5 million above-the-market passive Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) from the CF Opportunity Fund, Ltd.(CF). The terms of that deal are company and shareholder-friendly. Better still, with share purchases related to that agreement fixed at $1.70, about 58% higher than their current, CF provided more than a financial boost; it gave a decidedly bullish vote of confidence.

That's not surprising, considering its over 100% share price run is supported by tangibles - particularly topline growth. Most recently, ZKIN reported comparative six-month revenues in 2023 increased by over 15% to $49,655,399, a $6,764,742 jump over the same period totals last year. That gain comes despite challenging market conditions such as the increased cost of raw materials, especially nickel, a vital component of stainless steel and a key ingredient to many of ZKIN's product production.

Still, as ZKIN's steepening revenue trajectory shows, the company can manage the situation. And for the rising share price, investors offer their confidence by bidding shares higher. Remember, market analysts know the intimates of the sectors they cover, and if ZKIN was not effectively managing its current projects or capitalizing on new opportunities, its share price wouldn't be close to its yearly highs.



Managing Global Market Pressures

But that mark is already in the ZKIN investor's crosshairs, with that bullish speculation resulting from ZKIN shifting its sales strategy to minimize the impact of higher costs for raw materials by increasing its weighted average selling price during the first half of its fiscal year. However, a more significant contribution that is undoubtedly worthy of investor attention is that ZKIN said a considerable part of its revenue growth comes from a strengthening recovery of domestic demand. That's led to an overall increase in sales volume - a trend that should continue.

Keep in mind that despite its microcap price, ZKIN is recognized as an industry leader in the manufacturing and engineering of high-performance stainless steel products used in sophisticated water or gas pipeline systems. The company's unique ability to serve specialized demand is increasing its market share among urban infrastructure project planners, real estate developers, local governments, and municipalities that need to bring reliable and durable gas and water transmission systems to their communities. ZKIN produces a range of products that offer distinct advantages over the competition, including double-press thin-walled stainless steel tubes and fittings, carbon steel tubes and fittings, and single-press tubes and fittings. Its unique offerings should continue to drive market share, not just in its primary Chinese market but also as the company expands its presence in Europe and Southeast Asia.

Penetrating New Markets Faster Than Expected

Penetrating new local and international markets could happen sooner than later, inherent to ZKIN supplying the next generation of clean water solutions with innovative, high-quality piping infrastructure solutions supported by robust intellectual properties. While more may be coming, ZKIN currently holds 33 patents, 21 trademarks, 2 Technical Achievement Awards, and 10 National and Industry Standard Awards. They are also Quality Management System Certified, Environmental Management System Certified, and a National Industrial Stainless Steel Production Licensee. Those recognitions allow ZKIN to easily tap into the multi-billion dollar Gas and Water sectors that need specialized and environmentally compliant steel piping - and the company is capitalizing on those potentials.

So far, ZKIN has supplied stainless steel pipelines for over 2,000 projects, including the Beijing National Airport, the "Water Cube," and "Bird's Nest", venues for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Passing the rigorous standards at those locations was not a one-off win. Its over 2,000 other clients, large and small, receive the same superior properties and durability of its steel piping, providing an accessible solution for delivering high quality, highly sustainable, and environmentally sound drinking water to its clients in China, Europe, East Asia, and Southeast Asia. At many of these client locations, time is of the essence.

The urbanization of China is an excellent example of why. Despite being home to roughly 20% of the global population, the country only has 7% of the world's freshwater resources. Potentially worse, within the next 10-20 years, China is projected to move roughly 250 million people (more than the total U.S. urban population) into cities - some of which have yet to be built, and those that have begun still lack basic starting infrastructure. Adding that count to the current urban population, China must procure the water services infrastructure to serve approximately 900 million people or roughly 13% of the world's population. However, that only accounts for the urban crowd. The country will also need to provide water for 400 million rural residents and meet the demands of the agriculture, energy, and manufacturing sectors.

Exploiting A Massive Infrastructure Opportunity

That reality makes ZKIN timely to a massive opportunity. Keep in mind that the seismic population shift is already negatively impacting China's urban infrastructure, contributing to an estimate that about 61% of groundwater and 28% of key rivers are classified as unfit for human contact. Worse, research indicates that over 20% of the water supply is so polluted that it cannot be used for industrial or agricultural use, causing an estimated 6% reduction in annual GDP, according to the World Bank. As expected, China isn't turning a blind eye to the current problem or its potentially worsening future.

And ZKIN could benefit. Reports show that the Chinese government has earmarked $610 billion to spend on water infrastructure improvement starting in 2011, which is expected to be completed in early 2030. Groundwork completed from its $68 billion South-to-North Water Diversion Project has provided an excellent start to avoiding humanitarian catastrophe. The completed project will link China's four main rivers with more than 1,800 miles of pipeline, diverting water from the south of China to population centers in the north. Scoring contracts from that massive program will add to others.



Current ZKIN projects include working with the China Railway First Bureau Group, Zhuhai Water Environment Holding Group, and Changsha Water Group to strengthen and enhance their services infrastructures. They also announced renewing a contract with Towngas China Company Limited, one of Asia's largest gas and utility suppliers, entering an agreement with Shenzhen Water Group to replace the aging water supply infrastructure within its city and securing a $1.2 million contract with The XingRong Group, one of the largest water treatment and supply companies in Western China.

While ZKIN can earn massive near and long-term revenues from those projects, they are monetizing plenty of others from state-owned water supply companies engaged in major construction and water supply projects. Remember, ZKIN operates from a position of strength in terms of industry development, noting the company has been vital in developing stainless steel pipes for direct drinking water in the country. As important, ZKIN was authorized to draft many national standards of stainless steel pipe and clamp pipe fitting. That does more than position the company for expedited growth in the Chinese markets; the accumulated production technology advantages can also ensure that the products reach the strict standards of Europe and the United States.



The excellent news is that they already do. ZKIN is one of the very few manufacturers today who can produce products that meet those geographic market compliance measures.

A Sum Of ZKIN Parts Consideration

Combining the sum of ZKIN parts with the new value drivers expected to accrue in 2024, its stock at current levels, despite its powerful move higher, presents a compelling and actionable value proposition. Supporting that bullish sentiment is this: few companies can do what ZKIN does, and an even more select few have access to the multi-billion dollar contracts awarded by China and other developing countries and companies. Here's another thing to know. Every nation - developed or not - is upgrading infrastructure to serve shifting populations, meet technological changes, and remain proactive in safely and effectively meeting current and future demands. That puts ZKIN in a sweet spot of opportunity today that can be maximized for the long term. Better still, with ZKIN continuing to innovate, maintaining superior product quality, and forming strategic partnerships, the end product from each product could contribute to another leg higher for the company stock. Is ZKIN a speculative investment? Sure, but in investment world reality, every company is. Thus, to mitigate the downside, investors should look for diversified companies that can penetrate and exploit multiple markets and have products and services that remain in high demand. ZKIN checks all those boxes. And that could lead to precisely what the ZKIN bulls expect- the stock's Q4 surge may be the precursor to more significant gains.

