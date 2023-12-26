Blast at Indonesian nickel plant rattles China's “Belt and Road” initiative

(MENAFN) A devastating explosion at a Chinese-owned nickel plant located on Indonesia's Sulawesi island has led to a rise in the death toll, reaching 18 casualties by Tuesday. Following the tragic incident that transpired on Sunday, authorities took swift action, with the police instructing the plant to halt all operations until a comprehensive investigation is concluded. This calamitous event serves as a grim addition to a series of fatal mishaps at nickel smelting facilities in Indonesia, many of which are integral components of China's expansive Belt and Road Initiative, a significant transnational development program.



The importance of nickel in the global landscape cannot be understated, particularly in the context of its role as a pivotal element in battery production for electric vehicles. The incident unfolded when the smelting furnace at the PT Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel facility experienced an explosion while undergoing repairs. Initial reports from Central Sulawesi police chief, Agus Nugroho, indicated that the blast led to instantaneous fatalities, claiming the lives of four Chinese and nine Indonesian workers. Tragically, the toll continued to mount as three more individuals succumbed to their injuries a day later, with an additional two workers meeting a similar fate on Tuesday. Deddy Kurniawan, a spokesperson for PT Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park, the overarching entity encompassing PT Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel, confirmed that among the deceased were eight Chinese nationals.



In response to this catastrophic event, authorities have launched a rigorous investigation to ascertain the root causes and potential lapses that culminated in such a devastating outcome. Nugroho emphasized the gravity of the situation, revealing that the explosion was of such intensity that it obliterated the furnace and inflicted substantial damage to the building's sidewalls. Furthermore, Arnold Firdaus, the head of Central Sulawesi's manpower and transmigration office, shed light on the collaborative nature of the probe. A comprehensive team comprising 18 members, inclusive of representatives from the central government in Jakarta and a dedicated contingent from the Chinese Embassy, has been assembled to delve into the circumstances surrounding this tragedy. As the investigations unfold, the incident underscores the imperative of stringent safety protocols and oversight mechanisms within industrial settings to avert such catastrophic events in the future.

