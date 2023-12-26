France police find woman, 4 children dead in Paris apartment

(MENAFN) On Christmas Day, in the town of Meaux east of Paris, five deceased individuals were discovered in an apartment, as stated by the local prosecutor to a French news agency. A homicide inquiry has been initiated in connection with the incident.



According to a news outlet, the victims were reported to be a woman and her four young children. The same source mentioned that authorities were in pursuit of the 33-year-old father, who was described as "on the run." Prosecutor Jean-Baptiste Bladier confirmed the discovery of five bodies to the news agency.



The investigation into the matter is being handled by the Versailles judicial police service. Recent times in the Paris region have witnessed several tragic incidents involving infanticides.



In late November, a 41-year-old man confessed to the murder of his three daughters, aged four to 11, and surrendered himself to authorities.



Their bodies were found in his residence in the town of Alfortville, situated in the southeastern suburbs of Paris. A month earlier, in October, a gendarme fatally harmed his three daughters before taking his own life at his residence in Vemars, located in Val-d'Oise.

