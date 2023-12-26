Asian markets see mixed results amid holiday quietude

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Asian markets displayed a nuanced performance in trading activities, with the absence of European market activities due to the ongoing holiday period. In this context, futures trading provided some insights into the sentiment, with the S&P 500 futures marking a modest uptick of 0.2 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures also showed a marginal increase of 0.1 percent. Additionally, the energy sector witnessed a slight uptrend as oil prices experienced a modest rise.



However, the trading dynamics in Asia were not uniformly positive. Shanghai's benchmark index encountered notable declines, primarily driven by pronounced sell-offs in technology and semiconductor-related shares. The resurgence of apprehensions surrounding trade tensions between China and Western nations, notably the U.S., contributed to this downturn. Adding to the volatility, several video gaming companies found themselves in the crosshairs of regulatory scrutiny, resulting in a flurry of share buyback announcements. This reactive measure followed the issuance of draft guidelines by Chinese regulators on Friday, which precipitated significant declines in the stock values of prominent game developers such as Tencent and Netease. While Hong Kong markets remained shuttered on Tuesday, the potential ramifications of Beijing's proactive measures from the previous day, where they expressed support for the gaming industry and greenlit over 100 new games, remained ambiguous.



Delving deeper into regional performances, the Shanghai Composite index recorded a decline of 0.7 percent, settling at 2,898.88. Similarly, the A-share index in Shenzhen, which boasts a higher concentration of technology-driven enterprises, witnessed a more pronounced downturn, contracting by 1.2 percent. Contrasting this, other major Asian markets painted a more mixed picture. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 managed to eke out a marginal gain, closing at 33,276.50, while South Korea's Kospi and Bangkok’s SET index both registered modest increases of 0.1 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, Taiwan's Taiex index and Mumbai's Sensex showcased more robust performances, advancing by 0.8 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively. Notably, the subdued trading activity in U.S. and European markets persisted on Monday due to the Christmas holiday, contributing to the nuanced landscape observed in Asian markets.

