ChatGPT maker OpenAI reinstates Sam Altman as CEO, appoints new board members

(MENAFN) OpenAI faced a challenging period following the termination of CEO Sam Altman last month, leading to a dramatic sequence of events within the artificial intelligence community for five days.



Ultimately, OpenAI reached an agreement to reinstate Sam Altman as CEO and appoint new board members, prompted by the threat of nearly all employees resigning in protest.



This incident brought to light profound tensions within the artificial intelligence community. Recent reports from a US-based news agency reveal that influential CEOs in Silicon Valley played a role in facilitating Altman's return.



Emmett Shear, interim CEO of OpenAI, and Brian Chesky, CEO of Airbnb, were instrumental in this process. Altman reached out to Chesky moments after his departure was announced and sent him a message saying, "So brutal."



Chesky engaged in a video call with Altman, during which OpenAI's President and co-founder, Greg Brockman, queried them about the board's decision to terminate Altman. Altman suggested that there may have been complaints from board members. Acknowledging that it wasn't a criminal matter, Chesky contacted Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.



Altman then received advice from a small group of Silicon Valley executives, including Ron Conway, an early investor in Google and Facebook, and Airbnb's CEO. This group attempted to negotiate with the board through phone calls.

