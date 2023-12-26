Car Wash Advisory Sells Village Car Wash

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LADY LAKE, Fla., Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Car Wash Advisory, LLC ("CWA"), a leading investment banking firm exclusively focused on advising privately-owned car wash businesses, is pleased to announce the successful sale of Village Car Wash, located in Lady Lake, Florida to a private buyer.

The Village Car Wash is a family owned and operated full-service car wash conveniently located in The Villages. With years of experience in the car care industry, they provide the most expert advice to maintain the highest quality care for your automobile.



Village Car Wash

Continue Reading

"The owner of Village Car Wash has achieved remarkable success in assembling a top-performing team, dedicated to delivering high quality service to the local customers, all while achieving above average profits year over year," said John-Michael Tamburro, Managing Director at Car Wash Advisory. This transition allows the seller to enjoy a thoroughly deserved retirement, capping a career spanning more than 20 years in the car wash industry.

"The sale of our business marks the culmination of years of dedication, hard work, and the creation of a thriving enterprise. We're excited for the next chapter, and we believe the new owners will carry the torch of success forward with the same passion and commitment that has defined our journey," said David Daniels, Owner of Village Car Wash.

The CWA team represented the seller, Village Car Wash, on the transaction.



About Car Wash Advisory:

Car Wash Advisory is a leading nationwide investment banking, M&A advisory, and brokerage firm focused solely on the car wash industry. Car Wash Advisory's team of financial professionals provides sell-side M&A advisory and debt and equity capital raising services to car

wash owners and operators across

the

United States. To learn more or reach out to the CWA team, visit

.

Media Contact:

Robin Sisk

332-209-4246

[email protected]

SOURCE Car Wash Advisory