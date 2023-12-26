Tokyo court holds Fukushima operator solely liable for compensation

(MENAFN) In a significant legal development, a Tokyo court rendered a verdict on Tuesday, pinpointing the operator of the tsunami-devastated Fukushima nuclear power plant as the sole entity responsible for compensating numerous evacuees impacted by the catastrophe. The Tokyo High Court's decision marked a departure from a prior judgment by a lower court, which had previously allocated responsibility between the government and the plant's operator. Notably, the court not only narrowed down the scope of accountability but also significantly reduced the financial restitution, mandating Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, commonly referred to as TEPCO, to disburse a sum of 23.5 million yen (equivalent to USD165,000) to 44 out of 47 claimants. This particular ruling was devoid of any punitive measures against the government, a move that has elicited sharp criticism from plaintiffs and their legal representatives, who view this as an underestimation of their anguish and the profound repercussions of the disaster.



To provide context, the legal landscape surrounding this issue has seen fluctuations over the years. A notable precedent was set in March 2018 when the Tokyo District Court, in its assessment of the calamity, assigned culpability to both the governmental authorities and TEPCO. The 2018 verdict, grounded in the belief that enhanced precautionary measures could have averted the disaster, mandated both entities to collectively compensate victims with a sum of 59 million yen (approximately USD414,400). This recent court decision unfolds against the backdrop of Japan's current policy trajectory. Specifically, the Japanese government has been fervently pushing for the resumption of reactor operations to augment nuclear energy production, aligning with its broader objectives of achieving decarbonization targets. Concurrently, there seems to be a concerted effort to downplay the ramifications of the nuclear catastrophe that unfolded 13 years prior, as memories of the incident gradually wane.



Reflecting on the events of March 11, 2011, the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant bore the brunt of a formidable magnitude 9.0 earthquake and ensuing tsunami. This dual calamity culminated in the meltdown of three reactors, unleashing vast quantities of radioactive material into the surroundings. The aftermath was stark, with a staggering 160,000 individuals initially displaced from their residences. Presently, a significant segment comprising about 27,000 individuals remains barred from returning to their homes due to lingering radiation concerns. In response, the government embarked on ambitious initiatives encompassing the decontamination of affected regions and the reclamation of previously restricted zones. However, this endeavor has been marred by complexities, with the compensation framework, predominantly predicated on proximity to the nuclear facility and radiation levels, inadvertently fostering discord and disparities within affected communities.

