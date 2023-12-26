Global Mobile Pet Care Market To Reach US$ 1,108.8 Million By 2030: Coherentmi

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Mobile Pet Care Market

Mobile pet care includes on-site grooming, training, boarding, exercise and daycare services provided at pet owner's home or preferred location.

- CoherentMIBURLINGAME, CA 94010, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CoherentMI published a report, titled, Global Mobile Pet Care Market is estimated to value at US$ 641.4 Million in the year 2023, and is anticipated to reach a US$ 1,108.8 Million by 2030, with growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during forecast period 2023-2030.The mobile pet care market is expected to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period owing to two key drivers. Firstly, the growing pet humanization trend has resulted in rising pet ownership worldwide. According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), around 70 million households in the US owned a pet in 2020. This has increased the demand for convenient pet care services including mobile pet care. Secondly, busy consumer lifestyles with both adults working leave less time for regular trips to pet salons or daycares. Mobile pet care helps address this issue by providing on-site services, thereby fueling market growth. Further, new service offerings like pet photography, training and insurance at doorstep are helping market gain traction.Two major market drivers for the Mobile Pet Care marketThe increasing number of pet owners and humanization of pets: The rates of pet ownership have been steadily rising across the world, especially in developed markets like the US, UK, and parts of Europe. More people are choosing to adopt pets and treat them like family members. This has led to a boom in pet care services, with pet owners willing to spend to ensure their pets receive the best care. Mobile pet sitting and grooming services allow busy pet owners to have their pets cared for without having to take time off from work or leave their pets at traditional pet boarding facilities.Growing demand for convenient pet care options: Busy modern lifestyles with both partners working mean people have less free time. At the same time, many prefer not to leave their pets at conventional boarding facilities when traveling. This has driven strong demand for convenient pet care services that can be availed at home without the hassles of transportation or boarding. Mobile pet groomers, trainers, and sitters ensure pets receive quality personalized care and attention without their owners needing to spend time bringing them to shops or facilities. Their services fit well into hectic schedules.For more information click here:One major market restrain for the Mobile Pet Care marketLack of standardization and regulations: While the mobile pet care market has grown rapidly, it still lacks standard protocols, regulations, and certifications across regions. Unlike traditional brick-and-mortar facilities, mobile services work independently and there are no uniform standards to ensure safety, hygiene, and the skills and credentials of caregivers. This can undermine service quality and poses risks. It also makes it difficult for consumers to assess the credibility and trustworthiness of different providers. The absence of safety and practice regulations acts as a brake on the growth potential of this market until protocols are introduced and enforced consistently.One major market opportunity for the Mobile Pet Care marketDemand from premium pet owners: With increasing expenditures on pets, a niche but growing segment of premium pet owners is emerging who is willing to spend significantly to ensure the best wellbeing and care for their pets. For this segment, cost is less important than quality personalized care. Mobile pet sitters and trainers have a large opportunity to target these discerning customers by positioning their services as premium one-on-one home care customized to the specific needs and personalities of pets. Catering specialized packages for large breeds, pets with behavioral issues or the elderly can unlock new profit pools. emphasis on professional credentials, bonding, and bespoke services and attention will appeal strongly to premium pet owners.One major market trend in the Mobile Pet Care marketRise of technology-enabled services: Technology adoption is revolutionizing the pet care space. Apps and platforms are emerging that connect pet owners directly to mobile pet caregivers, simplifying the discovery and booking of services. They increase transparency through reviews. Pet sitters are leveraging IoT devices like smart feeders, cameras and activity monitors to better engage with home alone pets. AI and AR are being explored for pet recognition and remote virtual training. Automation using robotics is another avenue. These innovations will reshape the service delivery model, improving access, convenience, engagement and opening doors for on-demand, subscription and premium priced value-added technology-led services in the coming years.Global Mobile Pet Care Market Segmentation:By Service Type:- Veterinary Care- Mobile Pet Grooming- Mobile Pet Daycare- Others (Mobile Pet Training, etc.)By Animal Type:- Dogs- Cats- Birds- Others (Fish, Horses, etc.)By End User:- Individual- CommercialBy Region:- North America- Latin America- Europe- Asia Pacific- Middle East- AfricaBuy this premium report now (Discount Up to 25%) @ /buyNowTop Questions Answered in this Report:1. What factors are impeding the growth of the Global Mobile Pet Care Market?2. What are the primary drivers fueling the growth of the Global Mobile Pet Care Market?3. Which segment stands out as the leading component in the Global Mobile Pet Care Market?4. Who are the key players actively participating in the Global Mobile Pet Care Market?5. Which region is poised to take the lead in the Global Mobile Pet Care Market?6. What is the projected CAGR for the Global Mobile Pet Care Market?

