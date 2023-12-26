Global investors show surprising interest in India as stock market hits record highs

(MENAFN) Abhay Agarwal, a fund manager, found himself taken aback this month as he received numerous calls from international investors expressing more than just a fleeting interest in India.



“These are from family offices in Europe or some large investors in US who have …never bothered about investing in India,” stated Agarwal, creator of Mumbai-based Piper Serica Advisors.



“For the first time, I find them to be very serious and they’re calling and asking questions such as, ‘Look, will my money be safe? And is there a rule of law here?’” he further declared.



The surge in interest coincides with India's stock market reaching unprecedented levels, with the combined market value of listed companies on Indian exchanges surpassing USD4 trillion in late November, as reported by an American-British global provider of financial market data and infrastructure.



India is home to two major stock exchanges: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the BSE, Asia's oldest exchange formerly known as the Bombay Stock Exchange.



The remarkable rally has resulted in the NSE, boasting a larger daily transaction value than the BSE, overtaking Hong Kong to secure the seventh position among the world's largest exchanges, according to data from the World Federation of Exchanges.

