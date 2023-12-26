Residents come back following Iceland's volcanic eruption near Grindavik

(MENAFN) Following a significant volcanic eruption near a small fishing village in Iceland, residents were given the green light to return to their homes on Friday. This decision came after a period of uncertainty and anxiety, which saw the town of Grindavik, boasting a population of 3,800 and located near Iceland's primary airport, being evacuated on November 10. The urgency to evacuate arose due to a series of strong earthquakes that caused noticeable fissures and openings in the terrain, especially between Grindavik and Sýlingarfell, a neighboring mountain to the north. The culmination of these seismic activities manifested in a dramatic volcanic eruption on Monday, characterized by the expulsion of semi-molten rock that illuminated the night sky in a breathtaking display.



However, by Thursday of the same week, relief was in sight as scientists confirmed that the volcanic activity had subsided. Despite this reprieve, experts cautioned that the potential for renewed pressure and subsequent volcanic activity beneath the surface remained a concern. To provide a perspective on the magnitude of the eruption, it was observed that the lava from the volcano had spread across a vast expanse of 3.7 square kilometers (equivalent to 1.4 square miles) on the Reykjanes Peninsula. This area is situated approximately 50 kilometers (or 31 miles) southwest of Reykjavik, the capital city of Iceland.



Delving into the geological context of the event, Magnus Tumi Gudmunsson, a prominent geophysicist affiliated with the University of Iceland, shed light on the underlying causes. He elucidated that the recent seismic and volcanic activities were a result of the accumulated stress over several centuries, which eventually culminated in the tearing apart of the earth's crust. This tearing created a conduit through which magma, originating from the depths below, found its way to the surface, precipitating the rapid and intense eruption observed.



Notably, the region encompassing the Svartsengi volcano had remained dormant for an impressive span of 780 years, making the recent eruption an event of significant geological interest. Interestingly, this volcano is situated in proximity to Fagradalsfjall, another dormant volcano that had remained inactive for a staggering 6,000 years before awakening in March 2021. Comparatively, the recent volcanic activity near Grindavik surpassed its predecessors in both scale and intensity, marking it as a noteworthy event in Iceland's recent geological history.

