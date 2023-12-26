Kuwait Amir Receives A Cable Of Congratulations From Bulgaria Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a congratulatory cable from the President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Georgiev Radev, expressing his congratulations to His Highness on assuming the top office.

In the cable, the President wished His Highness the Amir good health and further success in leading the State of Kuwait to a much prosperous and promising future.

His Highness the Amir sent a reply cable to the president, expressing utmost appreciation for the heartfelt sentiments. (end)

mb







