Azerbaijan Determines Area For Building Solar Power Plant

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the decision on the use of
renewable energy sources in the production of electricity approved
by its decision dated May 31, 2021.
Azernews reports that Prime Minister Ali Asadov
signed a new decision in this regard.
According to the decision, 300.77 hectares of land belonging to
the category of state reserve fund lands, located in the territory
of Pirsaat settlement, Garadagh district, Baku city, were
determined to be the area for renewable energy sources to build a
solar power plant.
The Ministry of Energy has been entrusted with the selection of
an electricity producer following the requirements of the Rule for
selecting an electricity producer in the territory of renewable
energy sources.
The supervision of the implementation of this Decision was
entrusted to the Department of Agriculture and Ecology of the
Office of the Cabinet of Ministers
