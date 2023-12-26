Procedure For Taxation Of Interest On Savings Is Changes In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
From next year the procedure of taxation of interest income on
bank deposits will change in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
According to information, for 7 years, starting from February 1,
2016, annual interest income paid by local bank and branch of
foreign bank operating in Azerbaijan on deposits of individuals was
exempted from income tax. As the grace period ends on February 1
this year, from this date banks will tax interest income on
deposits at source at the rate of 10 percent.
To reduce the tax burden on the public and encourage the
placement of long-term savings, new changes have been introduced in
the Tax Code depending on the amount of interest income on bank
deposits. Thus, if a local bank and a branch of a foreign bank in
Azerbaijan place a deposit of individuals in national currency in
each bank (branch of a foreign bank in Azerbaijan) for a period of
18 months or more, and the amount of the deposit is paid not
earlier than after 18 months, the full part of the interest income
is exempt from tax for a period of 3 years.
In addition, the legislation has been amended to exempt from
personal income tax up to 200 AZN of monthly interest income
accrued on deposits in national currency in each bank. In other
cases, interest income will be subject to withholding tax by banks
at the rate of 10 percent. This will apply to both interest income
in national and foreign currency.
