Turkey’s benchmark index opens Tuesday's session with gains

(MENAFN) As Tuesday's trading session unfolded, Turkey’s benchmark stock index exhibited a positive start, opening at 7,303.30 points, reflecting a noteworthy uptick of 0.53 percent or 38.43 points in comparison to its previous close.



The BIST 100 index, which concluded Monday's trading at 7,264.87 points, experienced a downturn of 3.87 percent, accompanied by a daily trading volume amounting to 43 billion Turkish liras (USD1.46 billion).



In the foreign exchange market, the US dollar to Turkish lira exchange rate was recorded at 29.3135 as of 10.14 AM regional time (0714 GMT). In the same time, the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 32.3345, and the British pound was valued at 37.2245 Turkish liras.



Commodity markets observed Brent crude oil trading at approximately USD78.95 per barrel, providing insights into the ongoing dynamics of energy markets. Additionally, the price of an ounce of gold was reported at USD2,074.25, reflecting the current trends in the precious metals market.

MENAFN26122023000045015839ID1107657797