Russian Media Ticks Off Karabakh Issue's Fix By Azerbaijan As 2023'S One Of Key Events

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26 . Russia's 'Nezavisimaya Gazeta' newspaper has included a solution to the Karabakh issue by Azerbaijan in the key events of 2023, Trend reports via the newspaper.

The relevant article noted that in 2023, an end was put to the separatist regime in Karabakh, which had existed for 32 years.

The article author said that its fate was largely determined in 2020, following the second Karabakh war.

"However, it took several more years for a final resolution of the issue," the article said.

The publication highlighted that in September 2023, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan conducted local antiterrorist measures in Karabakh, culminating in the capitulation of the separatists.

The author pointed out that, simultaneously, Armenian residents began to leave Karabakh.

Baku claims that only a few dozen Armenians remain in Karabakh, the author said.

"To lead a full life in Azerbaijan, they should accept Azerbaijani citizenship and abide by all the country's laws," the article explained.

Furthermore, as the article emphasized, former leaders of the separatists were detained.

"They are accused of financing terrorism, creating illegal armed formations, and waging war," the author noted.

The publication underscored that discussions about signing a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan have also been restored.

