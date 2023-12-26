Iran May Enter Nuclear Talks With New Proposal - Ex-MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. If the Iranian
side intends to negotiate with Western countries on its nuclear
program, it can enter into the negotiations with a new proposal, a
former head of the Iranian parliament's national security and
foreign policy committee, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, said, Trend
reports.
According to Falahatpisheh, Iran can propose that the enrichment
of uranium at the level of 60 percent be taken as a basis, and it
can produce certain products in this regard. However, in the Joint
Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which came into force in
2016, it was envisaged that the Iranian side would enrich uranium
at the level of 3.67 percent.
The former MP added that 60 percent enriched uranium can be used
as fuel in submarines. Even Iran can propose to organize a
consortium in this regard and to produce fuel for submarines in
Iran.
He also noted that before the conflict between Russia and
Ukraine, one could expect the restoration of the JCPOA. But the
situation has already changed; along with this conflict, there are
also conflicts in the Middle East. The world's attention is more
focused on these conflicts. From this point of view, there is still
no interest in discussions about Iran's nuclear program. Therefore,
there is no reason to expect the restoration of the JCPOA.
Recently, some world media reports cited the IAEA as saying that
Iran's 60 percent enriched uranium reserves had increased from 6.7
kg to 128 kg.
Iran's nuclear program was the subject of the JCPOA, a deal
signed by Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France,
and Germany) on January 16, 2016. However, on May 8, 2018, the US
withdrew from the JCPOA and imposed new sanctions on Iran as of
November 2018.
Iran claims that its nuclear program is only for peaceful
purposes, but the IAEA has reported that Iran has increased its
highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months and
now has 4,745 kilograms of enriched uranium. This is 15 times more
than the amount allowed for Iran in the JCPOA.
Iran has been trying to resume talks with the other parties on
its nuclear issue and revive the JCPOA. The main goals of Iran are
to end the sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries,
access funds frozen abroad, and resume its crude oil exports.
In late 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a
strategic plan to tackle the sanctions, citing the
non-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
(JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of
sanctions on Iran. According to the decision of the Iranian
parliament, as of February 23, Iran suspended the implementation of
additional steps and an additional protocol provided for in the
nuclear deal. As a result, the control mechanism of the IAEA
decreased by 20–30 percent.
