Iran May Enter Nuclear Talks With New Proposal - Ex-MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. If the Iranian side intends to negotiate with Western countries on its nuclear program, it can enter into the negotiations with a new proposal, a former head of the Iranian parliament's national security and foreign policy committee, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, said, Trend reports.

According to Falahatpisheh, Iran can propose that the enrichment of uranium at the level of 60 percent be taken as a basis, and it can produce certain products in this regard. However, in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which came into force in 2016, it was envisaged that the Iranian side would enrich uranium at the level of 3.67 percent.

The former MP added that 60 percent enriched uranium can be used as fuel in submarines. Even Iran can propose to organize a consortium in this regard and to produce fuel for submarines in Iran.

He also noted that before the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, one could expect the restoration of the JCPOA. But the situation has already changed; along with this conflict, there are also conflicts in the Middle East. The world's attention is more focused on these conflicts. From this point of view, there is still no interest in discussions about Iran's nuclear program. Therefore, there is no reason to expect the restoration of the JCPOA.

Recently, some world media reports cited the IAEA as saying that Iran's 60 percent enriched uranium reserves had increased from 6.7 kg to 128 kg.

Iran's nuclear program was the subject of the JCPOA, a deal signed by Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany) on January 16, 2016. However, on May 8, 2018, the US withdrew from the JCPOA and imposed new sanctions on Iran as of November 2018.

Iran claims that its nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes, but the IAEA has reported that Iran has increased its highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months and now has 4,745 kilograms of enriched uranium. This is 15 times more than the amount allowed for Iran in the JCPOA.

Iran has been trying to resume talks with the other parties on its nuclear issue and revive the JCPOA. The main goals of Iran are to end the sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries, access funds frozen abroad, and resume its crude oil exports.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a strategic plan to tackle the sanctions, citing the non-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran. According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran suspended the implementation of additional steps and an additional protocol provided for in the nuclear deal. As a result, the control mechanism of the IAEA decreased by 20–30 percent.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur