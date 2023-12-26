Azerbaijan Detains Drug Dealers On Border With Iran

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26 . A number of
people attempting to smuggle a large quantity of narcotics from
Iran to Azerbaijan have been detained on the territory controlled
by the Goytapa border guard unit of the State Border Service (SBS)
of Azerbaijan, the press center of the SBS told Trend .
On December 24 at 23:50 (GMT +4), on the territory of the border
post located near Azerbaijan's Ostayir village, Yardimli district,
the border patrol detected the movement of four unidentified
persons from the side of Iran.
The territory was immediately sealed off, and law enforcement
agencies were informed about conduct of search operations.
One of the border violators, a resident of Ostayir village
Khalid Rahimov was detained.
During the inspection of the area, a total of 64.3 kilograms of
narcotics (marijuana and of opium) were discovered and confiscated,
along with 100 tablets of a drug containing psychotropic
substances.
As a result of operational and investigative measures conducted
on December 25 in collaboration with the police department of the
Yardimli district, the identities of other members of the criminal
group were established.
They had earlier managed to escape by taking advantage of the
complex terrain. Thus, residents of the Yardimli district, Saig
Rahimov, Javid Jabbarov, and Nurlan Gasimov were detained.
Previously, drug smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan, as a result
of the vigilance of the Lankaran Border Guard of the SBS, was
prevented on the territory of the border post located near the
village of Sym, Astara district on October 28.
As a result of operational measures, narcotic drugs with a total
weight of 52 kilograms, 875 grams, as well as 9,980 methadone M-40
tablets were discovered and seized.
