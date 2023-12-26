Russian Pobeda To Launch Daily Flights To Uzbek Capital

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 26. Russian
Pobeda low-cost airline will start operating flights to
Uzbekistan's capital city of Tashkent, Trend reports.
As per the airline, Pobeda will start flights on the Moscow –
Tashkent – Moscow route daily starting from April 3 of 2024.
Tashkent will become the airline's second destination in
Uzbekistan. The low-cost airline is already flying to
Samarkand.
Earlier this year, the aviation authorities of Uzbekistan and
Russia have agreed on a significant increase in the number of
flights. As per data by the Ministry of Transport of Russia, the
increase is expected for a number of routes, including the Tashkent
- Moscow - Tashkent route with a boost from 39 to 50 flights a
week.
In November of 2023, Uzbekistan's Tashkent and Russia's Moscow
have inked a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of tourism,
which presupposes the increase in the number of tourists in both
directions up to 1 million people, organization of tourist and
cultural festivals, as well as media coverage of national tourist
routes and destinations.
As per latest available data by Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency,
345,000 Russian tourists visited Uzbekistan from January through
June 2023, which is 11.1 percent of the whole tourist influx (3.1
million).
