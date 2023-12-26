Russian Pobeda To Launch Daily Flights To Uzbek Capital

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 26. Russian Pobeda low-cost airline will start operating flights to Uzbekistan's capital city of Tashkent, Trend reports.

As per the airline, Pobeda will start flights on the Moscow – Tashkent – Moscow route daily starting from April 3 of 2024.

Tashkent will become the airline's second destination in Uzbekistan. The low-cost airline is already flying to Samarkand.

Earlier this year, the aviation authorities of Uzbekistan and Russia have agreed on a significant increase in the number of flights. As per data by the Ministry of Transport of Russia, the increase is expected for a number of routes, including the Tashkent - Moscow - Tashkent route with a boost from 39 to 50 flights a week.

In November of 2023, Uzbekistan's Tashkent and Russia's Moscow have inked a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of tourism, which presupposes the increase in the number of tourists in both directions up to 1 million people, organization of tourist and cultural festivals, as well as media coverage of national tourist routes and destinations.

As per latest available data by Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, 345,000 Russian tourists visited Uzbekistan from January through June 2023, which is 11.1 percent of the whole tourist influx (3.1 million).