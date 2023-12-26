Oil rates remain unaffected at Tuesday’s session end

(MENAFN) Crude oil rates remained within a narrow range during light trading on Tuesday, attributed to the Christmas holiday, while market sentiments were influenced by the potential for supply disruptions in Red Sea trading routes.



As of 0659 GMT, the international benchmark crude, Brent, recorded a 0.24 percent increase, trading at USD78.99 per barrel compared to the previous session's closing price of USD78.80 per barrel on Friday. Concurrently, the American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), also saw a 0.23 percent uptick, trading at USD73.73 per barrel from the Friday close of USD73.56 per barrel.



Oil prices are maintaining some strength amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, a region that houses a significant portion of the world's oil reserves, along with transport bottlenecks in the Red Sea.



The Houthi group in Yemen announced its intention to target ships affiliated with Israeli entities in response to Israel's actions in the blockaded Gaza Strip. The Red Sea, a vital global trading route, witnesses approximately 12 percent of global trade passing through the Suez Canal.



Gideon Golber, Director General of the Port of Eilat in southern Israel, reported an 85 percent decline in the port's activity since the Houthi attacks began in the Red Sea on ships connected to or cooperating with Israel.



Following these Houthi attacks, various international companies, including the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) owned by Italy and Switzerland, Maersk based in Denmark, Hapag-Lloyd in Germany, and CMA CGM in France, have suspended all sailings in the Red Sea.

MENAFN26122023000045015839ID1107657792