Turkey’s manufacturing capacity utilization falls to 77.3 percent in December

(MENAFN) In December, the capacity utilization rate within the Turkish manufacturing sector registered at 77.3 percent, reflecting a marginal decrease of 0.2 percentage points compared to the previous month.



Official figures released by the Central Bank on Tuesday provide a detailed breakdown, indicating that the highest capacity utilization for the month was observed in the production of investment goods, standing at 77.4 percent. In contrast, the lowest capacity utilization was in non-durable consumer goods, recording a rate of 72.3 percent.



Analyzing the data on a sectoral basis, the manufacture of tobacco products and tobacco processing exhibited the highest capacity usage, both at 87.9 percent. On the other end of the spectrum, the lowest capacity utilization rate was noted in the production of leather products, registering at 62.9 percent.



It's important to note that these capacity utilization rate figures are derived from responses obtained through a business tendency survey conducted among local units operating within the manufacturing industry.



The December survey garnered responses from 1,735 companies. The Turkish Central Bank emphasized that the data presented in the survey does not necessarily reflect the bank's perspectives or predictions.

MENAFN26122023000045015839ID1107657790