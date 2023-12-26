National Stakeholders, ESCWA Launch Initiative For Youth Workforce Skills Enhancement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 26 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Social Development, in a collaborative effort with the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), the Ministerial Committee for the Empowerment of Women, and the National Aid Fund, announced the launch of the "Strengthen Your Opportunity" initiative on Sunday.This initiative is designed to furnish 5,000 young Jordanian men and women with complimentary educational opportunities in sectors vital to the Jordanian labor market.The educational offerings are accessible through Coursera, a renowned online education platform (coursera), which features a plethora of courses and lectures from leading global universities and institutions.These courses span diverse areas such as medicine, engineering, humanities, and business administration.Eligibility for this initiative requires applicants to be between 18 and 35 years old, hold Jordanian nationality, possess an academic qualification, and demonstrate interest in various educational pathways offered, including technology, entrepreneurship, and personal skill development. Applications can be submitted via the link:The courses on Coursera will be provided free of charge, spanning a duration of three months, and will feature video lectures. A notable aspect of this initiative is that 51 percent of graduates from these courses have successfully integrated into the labor market.This initiative specifically targets high school students, as well as attendees of institutes, universities, and vocational training institutions. It focuses on training beneficiaries' children of the National Aid Fund, aiming to enhance their employability, thereby transitioning their families from reliance on the Fund's aid to active participation in the workforce and economic production.