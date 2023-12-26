Jordan Establishes Crisis-Ready Shelter In Azraq As Part Of National Preparedness Initiative

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 26 (Petra) -- The National Center for Security and Crises Management has established a new shelter in the Azraq region, as part of a wider strategy to prepare for comprehensive risk scenarios including crises and natural disasters.This initiative, in collaboration with relevant authorities, includes the development of other selected sites throughout the Kingdom.The center, in response to inquiries from the Jordan News Agency (Petra), stated that the Azraq site, operational since mid-year, is focused on testing national capabilities in emergency response and rescue operations.This move is a direct reaction to regional disasters, such as the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Morocco, aiming to glean lessons and bolster preparedness for similar events. Notably, an earthquake simulation exercise codenamed "Darb Al Aman/3" (Path to safety) was conducted this year.The National Center operates under the national strategy for risk and disaster reduction, emphasizing continuous crisis readiness through planning, preparation, and the activation of early warning systems.The Azraq site is equipped with essential infrastructure, including housing units, health centers, schools, places of worship, and various support services, all geared towards crisis management scenarios like earthquakes, floods, or epidemic outbreaks.Since its inception, the National Center has undertaken numerous roles, chiefly coordinating and integrating efforts among national entities to manage crises and maintain national safety and stability.Central to the Center's objectives is risk assessment, enhancing early crisis prediction capabilities through the development of a comprehensive national database. This database informs decision-makers, aiding them in making well-informed decisions based on precise information. Additionally, the Center advises on policies and procedures for national-level crisis management.Among the significant activities conducted by the Center is the "Jordan Shield" exercise, executed in collaboration with the armed forces, security services, and the US Threat Reduction Agency. This exercise, involving around 1,000 participants, specializes in scenarios related to handling hazardous radioactive, chemical, and biological materials.