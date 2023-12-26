Dead And Wounded In Israeli Air Strike, Gaza Women In Dire Condition

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Dec 26 (Petra) -- A number of Palestinians were killed and others were injured Tuesday when Israeli aircraft struck two homes in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, according to local sources.Meanwhile, the Gaza Ministry of Health said that 50,000 pregnant women are in shelters without water, food or health care, and about 180 women give birth daily in "unsafe and inhumane" conditions amid the displacement, insufficient food and the cold weather, as well as the horror and trauma the people of Gaza are experiencing.ActionAid Palestine said in a statement that tens of thousands of pregnant women suffer from severe starvation due to the escalating food crisis in Gaza, and mothers also have malnutrition and unable to breastfeed the newborn.International and Palestinian bodies have warned of the repercussions of the ongoing war on women, especially pregnant women.