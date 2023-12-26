GOL Secures Guarantee For Engine Financing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SÃO PAULO, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), ( "GOL" or " Company "), the main Brazil's domestic airline, announces that it has received approval to access a newly developed credit insurance policy structured with the direct support of the Executive Secretariat of the Chamber of Foreign Trade (SE-Camex) and backed by the Export Guarantee Fund (FGE). This credit insurance policy can be used to enable maintenance services provided exclusively in Brazil by the GE-Celma MRO maintenance unit, supporting the local economy of Petrópolis, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro, and allowing GOL to seek third-party credit lines of up to US$ 209 million to finance the maintenance of its CFM56-7B engines.

Investor Relations

[email protected]



About

GOL

Linhas

Aéreas Inteligentes

S.A.

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.