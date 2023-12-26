Asian stock markets display mixed performance

(MENAFN) On the second trading day of the week, Asian stock markets displayed a mixed performance, influenced by the ongoing Christmas holiday and characterized by notably low liquidity in Asian equity markets.



Analysts emphasize that the trading volume is expected to remain low throughout the entire week, attributing the potential for wider price fluctuations to the shallow market conditions prevailing during this period.



The Kospi index in South Korea saw a modest increase of 0.1 percent, to stand at 2,602 points. In the meantime, the Shanghai composite index in China experienced a 0.6 percent depreciation, to settle at 2,900 points.



In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index concluded the day at 33,305 points, reflecting a slight gain in value of 0.16 percent. The USD/JPY parity is currently trading at 142.2, showing a marginal decrease of 0.1 percent.



In the Indian market, the Sensex stands at 71,370 points, exhibiting a positive movement of 0.4 percent.

