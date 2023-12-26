Analysts expect holiday week to bring low trading volume, higher price fluctuations

(MENAFN) The upcoming week is anticipated to witness low trading volume owing to the Christmas holiday, potentially leading to broader price fluctuations due to the shallow market conditions, as noted by analysts.



Many stock exchanges experienced no transactions on Monday, although some, notably the New York Stock Exchange, are set to continue trading on Tuesday.



Analysts indicated an 85 percent likelihood of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates in March, citing uncertainties about the bank's policies for the upcoming year. However, this prediction may be subject to change based on data to be disclosed during the week.



Highlighting a shift in focus toward bond demand amid diminishing inflation concerns, analysts pointed out that decreasing bond yields have lowered the opportunity cost of gold, consequently boosting demand for the precious metal.



In response to these market dynamics, the US 10-year bond yield, which reached a 16-year peak of 5.02 percent during the year, is currently tracking closely to last year's closing level of 3.88 percent in the final week of the year.



Gold, which concluded the previous week at $2,053 per ounce, is presently trading at $2,062.



Index futures contracts on the New York Stock Exchange are showing a limited upward trend on Tuesday. European stock markets will be closed, similar to Monday, while Asian equity markets, reporting mixed performance on Tuesday, are characterized by notably low liquidity levels, according to analysts. The Nikkei 225 Index in Japan increased by 0.1 percent, the KOSPI Index in South Korea rose by 0.2 percent, and the Shanghai Composite Index in China declined by 0.4 percent near the market close.

