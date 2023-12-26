Vladimir Padrino Lopez: UK provokes Venezuela after deploying warship to Guyana

(MENAFN) Venezuela's Defense Minister, Vladimir Padrino Lopez, has alleged that the UK is engaging in provocation following London's announcement of sending a warship to Guyana.



"A warship in waters to be delimited? And then? What about the commitment to good neighborliness and peaceful coexistence? And the agreement not to threaten and use force mutually under any circumstances?" Lopez stated in a post on X platform on Sunday, indicating a report published by a US-based news agency.



He emphasized that Venezuela will stay watchful against "provocations that jeopardize the peace and stability of the Caribbean and our America."



According to the news outlet, the UK is getting ready to deploy a warship to Guyana in a display of military as well as political backing. The vessel is purportedly involved in activities within the contested Essequibo region, situated between Venezuela and Guyana.



The territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana over the Essequibo region predates Guyana's independence and involves conflicting claims to Essequibo.



The arbitration in 1899 established the Essequibo River as Guyana's western border. However, after gaining independence in 1966, Guyana contested the ruling and claimed ownership of Essequibo.



Now known as Guyana Esequiba, this region, abundant in natural resources, remains a contentious area.

