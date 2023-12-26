Russia declares economies of Global North diminishing in significance

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, an adviser to the Russian leader remarked that the economies of the Global North are diminishing in significance, while those in Asia are on the ascent.



In an interview with a Russian weekly magazine, Maxim Oreshkin stated that Europe's welfare was dependent on on "comfortable access" to Russian energy resources as well as "cheap production" in China.



European companies are witnessing a significant decline in the lucrative Chinese and Russian markets, traditionally valuable sources of additional income, according to his statement. He added: "The loss of all these elements step by step leads to a long-term stagnation of the European economy."



European nations have significantly reduced their imports of fossil fuels from Russia due to its "special military operation" in Ukraine, resulting in unprecedentedly high gas prices. Concurrently, numerous Western countries are urging companies to diversify their manufacturing operations away from China through the China Plus One strategy.



Oreshkin, an economic advisor to Vladimir Putin, highlighted the ascendance of Asian economies in the global rankings. According to him, India holds the third position, Indonesia is seventh, and there's a possibility of Indonesia surpassing Germany to claim the sixth spot in the near future.



"The so-called economies of the Global North — the USA, Japan, and the EU — are slowly losing their role and importance. China has become the leading global economy, and Russia has become the largest economy in Europe, and is already catching up with Japan in race for the fourth place," he declared.

MENAFN26122023000045015839ID1107657750