Network Interface Cards Market Valued At US$2,824.98 Million In 2021, Witnessing Significant Growth

The network interface cards market was estimated at US$2,824.98 million in 2021.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, the network interface cards market was valued at US$2,824.98 million in 2021 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.The network interface cards market is influenced by factors such as the rising demand for internet connectivity, the emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and advancements in technology.A network interface controller is a hardware component within a computer that serves as a link to establish connectivity with a computer network. The growth of the network interface card industry is driven by the increasing demand for Internet connectivity, the proliferation of Internet of Things devices, and rapid technological advancements. Network interface cards play a vital role in connecting computers to networks, facilitating data transfer and communication.The surge in internet demand can be attributed to the growing reliance on cloud-based services, the rise in media streaming, and the widespread adoption of remote work practices. These developments necessitate faster data transmission speeds, enhanced security, and low latency, all of which are provided by advanced NICs. Consequently, the demand for network interface cards continues to rise, contributing to overall industry growth. According to the International Telecommunication Union, in 2021, the Americas region recorded an internet data consumption rate of 172 Tbit/s. This consumption witnessed a substantial increase of 29.5% in 2022, reaching a level of 224 Tbit/s.Access sample report or view details:Based on type, the market can be differentiated into internal and external NIC.Based on connection, network interface cards can be Wi-Fi and ethernet . The growth of the market during the forecast period will be significantly influenced by the ethernet interface card segment. These cards play a crucial role in both corporate and home networks, serving as a fundamental component for accessing shared resources, establishing communication with other devices, and connecting to the Internet. Furthermore, an Ethernet interface facilitates computer communication with other devices within a network, enabling access to shared resources like files, printers , and Internet connections. The broad spectrum of uses and applications, making them an indispensable element in constructing and sustaining modern computer networks, contributes to the growth of this segment throughout the forecast period.Based on components, the market can be segmented into connectors, processors, jumpers, and memory.Based on port type, network interface cards can have RJ45, AUI port, BNC port, and optical port.The market segmentation of Network Interface Cards (NICs) based on application focuses on their crucial role in establishing and maintaining network connections among multiple computers, devices, and servers, especially within personal computers (PCs). NICs can be internally installed in a computer, with commonly used interfaces such as PCI or PCIe, or externally connected through USB or Ethernet ports. PCs derive several advantages from the adoption of NICs, including enhanced network connectivity, improved performance, heightened security, and scalability. Consequently, the increasing adoption of NICs in PCs is expected to drive the growth of the global network interface cards market, particularly within the PCs segment, throughout the forecast period.North America is poised to hold a substantial market share, driven by robust government initiatives and significant investments aimed at enhancing high-speed internet access. The region benefits from the presence of numerous tech giants that strategically strengthen their technological capabilities and market position through actions such as acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations. As an example, in June 2023, the Biden administration launched an ambitious plan valued at over $42 billion to ensure high-speed internet connectivity for all American households by 2030. Additionally, in February 2020, Cisco integrated Exablaze into its Nexus switching portfolio, expanding its offerings with ultra-low latency Network Interface Cards (NICs).In the network interface cards market, notable companies include Koch Industries' Molex, Dell Inc., Intel Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, ENET Solutions Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Portwell Inc. (American Portwell Technology, Inc.), and LANTRONIX, INC. In May 2023, NVIDIA unveiled the NVIDIA Spectrum-XTM, an accelerated networking platform designed to enhance the performance and efficiency of Ethernet-based AI clouds. The platform was constructed on networking innovations that resulted from the close integration of the NVIDIA Spectrum-4 Ethernet switch with the NVIDIA BlueField®-3 DPU. This integration achieved a 1.7x improvement in overall AI performance and power efficiency, ensuring consistent and predictable performance in multi-tenant environments. Spectrum-X was empowered by NVIDIA acceleration software and software development kits (SDKs), enabling developers to create software-defined, cloud-native AI applications.The market analytics report segments the network interface cards market using the following criteria:.By TypeoInternal NICoExternal NIC.By ComponentoConnectorsoProcessorsoJumpersoMemoryoOthers.By ConnectionoWi-FioEthernet.By Port TypeoRJ45oAUI PortoBNC PortoOptical Port.By ApplicationoData ExchangeoWired Communication.Switches.Routers.SmartphonesoWireless Communication.Firewall.Repeater.By GeographyoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.UK.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Australia.OtherCompanies Profiled:.Molex (Koch Industries).Dell Inc..Intel Corporation.Lenovo Group Limited.ENET Solutions Inc..NVIDIA Corporation.American Portwell Technology, Inc. (Portwell Inc.).LANTRONIX, INC.Explore More Reports:.Industrial ethernet switches market:.Ethernet cable market:.Ethernet connectors and transformers market:

