Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker Share Picture From 1St Christmas As Newly-Weds

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 26 (IANS) Actress Vanessa Hudgens spent her first married Christmas perfecting her golf game.

The actress recently posted a selfie with her new husband, Colorado Rockies outfielder Cole Tucker, from a verdant golf course with the ocean and palm trees in the background.

They both were dressed in golf attire: Hudgens in a white, collared shirt and Tucker in a black one, with sun hats and golf gloves to complete the look, reports 'People' magazine.

"Merry Christmas from us golf obsessed newly-weds to you and yours" the 'Spring Breakers' star captioned the Instagram photo of her and her husband with huge smiles on their faces.

It's just been a few weeks since the couple exchanged vows in Mexico on December 2, and the couple has had much to celebrate since, including Hudgens' birthday.

As per 'People', the details of the wedding were mostly kept private, Hudgens even confiscated guests' phones but the actress told Vogue that the weekend was "magical".

"Bringing everyone together and celebrating us, it was just so magical," she told the outlet.

"Literally talking about it right now, I'm getting teary-eyed. I couldn't have dreamt it to be any better. I knew it was going to be magical, but it exceeded my expectations."

The couple met in 2020 on a meditation Zoom and have been going strong ever since.

Tucker proposed in 2023 in front of the Eiffel Tower and the couple launched into planning their destination wedding.

