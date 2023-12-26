Meta deals with major fine in Italy over alleged gambling advertising violations

(MENAFN) Meta, the corporate umbrella encompassing social media behemoths Facebook and Instagram, finds itself in turbulent waters following a substantial penalty levied by Italy's communications regulator, AGCOM. The regulatory body has slapped Meta with a hefty fine amounting to 5.85 million euros, marking a significant development rooted in Meta's purported infringement of Italy's stringent prohibitions on gambling advertising. This incident underscores the intricate and multifaceted challenges that technology conglomerates encounter as they navigate the intricate maze of advertising regulations spanning different jurisdictions globally.



AGCOM's decisive action against Meta isn't an isolated event but rather signals a broader and more assertive stance by Italian authorities on curbing gambling-related promotional content within their boundaries. Central to AGCOM's punitive measures were specific instances of content observed on Facebook and Instagram, both platforms under Meta's purview, that ostensibly promoted betting activities or enticed users with cash-based gaming incentives.



However, Meta isn't the sole entity facing the brunt of AGCOM's regulatory oversight. The tech landscape in Italy has witnessed a series of clampdowns, with other prominent digital platforms also found contravening similar advertising restrictions. In a recent spate of enforcement actions earlier this month, YouTube, the ubiquitous video-sharing platform, was saddled with a penalty amounting to 2.25 million euros for analogous violations. Similarly, Twitch, renowned for its live streaming prowess, wasn't exempt from AGCOM's scrutiny and was subjected to a financial penalty of 900,000 euros, further emphasizing the regulator's unwavering commitment to upholding its advertising standards and regulations.

MENAFN26122023000045015682ID1107657733