Apple to set new record with estimated USD4T market valuation

(MENAFN) Recent financial analyses emanating from Wall Street have cast Apple in a groundbreaking light, forecasting that the tech titan is on track to become the first company ever to achieve a staggering market valuation of four trillion dollars. The Cupertino-based company's financial trajectory has been nothing short of remarkable, with its shares surging by an impressive 55 percent since the year's inception, pushing its individual stock price beyond the USD193 mark.



Delving deeper into these predictions, analysts from Wedbush have posited that Apple's upward momentum could propel it to these unprecedented market value levels by the culmination of 2024. This optimistic outlook is anchored in Apple's robust growth metrics and anticipated profit margins. Further underscoring their confidence in Apple's future performance, Wedbush analysts have upheld an "Outperform" rating for the company's stock, coupled with a targeted price of USD250.



While the landscape appears promising for Apple, it's not devoid of challenges. One significant hurdle that looms is the potential ban on iPhones in China. However, Wedbush analysts remain sanguine, suggesting that this particular issue, although concerning, can be effectively managed in the current context. Beyond its hardware and device ecosystem, Apple's strategic forays into diverse sectors are capturing attention. A notable venture includes its recent re-entry into the competitive realm of artificial intelligence (AI).



As reported by The New York Times, Apple has initiated discussions with prominent publishers and news entities, seeking licensing agreements to harness their content for training its advanced generative AI systems. Recognizing the inherent value of such content, Apple is reportedly negotiating multi-year contracts valued at an impressive USD50 million, aiming to access comprehensive news archives from these organizations.

