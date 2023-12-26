Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces The Formation Of Roofing Services Solutions, LLC (RSS) And Acquisition Of Noland's Roofing, Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RYE,

N.Y., Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has created Roofing Services Solutions, LLC ("RSS") and acquired Noland's Roofing, Inc. ("Noland's" or the "Company").

Located in Clermont, FL, Noland's is a provider of re-roofing and building exterior services to residential customers.

Noland's has three locations in Florida and employs approximately 70 people.

Noland's is the first investment in a platform consolidation strategy in the aftermarket roofing services space.

For more information, please visit .



Dunes Point Capital Fund III, LP provided the controlling equity for the transaction.

The debt for the transaction was provided by M&T Bank.



Polsinelli PC served as legal advisor to DPC, and Alvarez & Marsal Transaction Advisory Group served as financial advisor to DPC.

Sunbelt Business Brokers of South Florida served as M&A advisor to Noland's.



About DPC:

DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit .

About Noland's Roofing, Inc. ("Noland's"):

Located in Clermont, FL, Noland's is a provider of re-roofing and building exterior services to residential customers.

Noland's has three locations in Florida and employs approximately 70 people.

For more information, please visit .



SOURCE Dunes Point Capital, LP