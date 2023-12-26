Intra-Oral Flat Panel Sensor Market Size To Reach USD 500 Million In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising demand for intra-oral flat panel sensors in dental imaging is a key factor driving Intra-Oral Flat Panel Sensor market revenue growth Vancouver, Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global intra-oral flat panel sensor market size was USD 337 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for intra-oral flat panel sensors in dental imaging is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Intra-oral flat panel sensors are critical diagnostic components that are designed to be placed within the patient's oral cavity. These sensors can collect very detailed images that provide the dentist with crucial diagnostic information. In addition, increasing use of dental imaging technology due to rising prevalence of oral cancer, is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. According to the American Cancer Society, lifetime risk of developing oral cavity and oropharyngeal cancer is approximately 1 in 60 in men, while 1 in 141 women. Moreover, technological advancements and increasing investments in high quality imaging dental care practices are expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Dental imaging equipment manufacturers are collaborating with software vendors to enable Artificial Intelligence (AI)-assisted clinical assessment and real-time clinical decision support for dentists. For instance, in March 2022, Vide Health, AI-backed dental care company received an investment of USD 20 million to leverage the power of AI in dental care practices. However, strict stringent regulatory clearance of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 337 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 4.0 % Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 500 Million Base Year Of Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, application, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Canon Electron Tubes & Devices Co., Ltd., Varex Imaging Corporation, Oehm und Rehbein GmbH, Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc., KaVo Kerr group, Planmeca Oy, Dexis LLC., Carestream Dental LLC., Dentsply Sirona Inc., and others Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global intra-oral flat panel sensor market is consolidated, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing new solutions and services. Some major players included in the intra-oral flat panel sensor market report are:



Strategic Development



On 20 September 2022, INFINITT Healthcare Co., Ltd., a healthcare Information Technology (IT) development company based in South Korea collaborated with Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. to enabling laboratories and pathologists to seamlessly review slides in an end-to-end operational workflow. The company provides Dental PACS technology, this collaboration will help to fuel the adoption of Hamamatsu Photonics medical sensors in its array of solutions. On 22 December 2021, Envista Holdings Corporation signed an acquisition agreement with Carestream Dental's Intra-Oral Scanner (IOS) business for USD 600 Million. This acquisition is consistent with Envista's long-term strategy of focusing on the dental market and developing distinctive solutions through the digitization of dental processes. With estimated annual sales of roughly USD 60 million in 2021, this acquisition is aligned and financially well positioned with Envista's Equipment and Consumables sector and the specialty products and technologies segment.

Some Key Highlights from the Report



The Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) segment is expected to account for largest share in the global intra-oral flat panel sensor market over the forecast period. This is because intra-oral flat panel sensors based on CMOS technology are widely used in digital dental imaging to provide detailed images for improved diagnosis by dentists. Dental imaging gadget manufacturers are acquiring these sensors to aid AI-enabled digital imaging processing in the early diagnosis of oral cancer.

The diagnostic medical imaging system segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global intra-oral flat panel sensor market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing use of diagnostic medical imaging system's intra-oral flat panel sensors, which convert X-rays into visible light and detects emitted light to generate digital signals. These digital signals are extremely valuable in X-ray dental imaging cavity identification and increasing need for intra-oral flat sensors. The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global intra-oral flat sensor market in 2022. This is due to increasing use of intra-oral flat panel sensors in dental radiology. In dentistry, intra-oral flat panel sensors are widely used to capture dental radiographs or X-rays. In addition, rising prevalence of oropharyngeal cancer is also expected to drive market revenue growth in this region during the forecast period. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), about 54,540 persons in the U.S. have been diagnosed with oral or oropharyngeal cancer, including 39,290 men and 15,250 women.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global intra-oral flat panel sensor market on the basis of product, application, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)



Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)

Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)

Frequency Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)



Diagnostic Medical Imaging System

Veterinary System

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)



North America





U.S.





Canada



Mexico



Europe





Germany





France





UK





Italy





Spain





Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





India





Japan





South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America





Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

