Photopolymers Market Size Worth USD 7.08 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Riding demand for Three Dimensional (3D) Printing is a key factor driving Photopolymers Market revenue growth Vancouver, Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global photopolymers market size was USD 2.60 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for 3D printing, technological advancements in the printing and packaging industry, and increasing need for artificial jewelry and prosthetics globally are key factors driving market revenue growth. Photopolymers are one of the materials used in 3D printing with the potential to make products with better properties. The field of 3D printing is rapidly growing in both academic and commercial settings. Photopolymerization-based technologies (such as Stereolithography (SLA) and digital light processing) among various 3D printing techniques enable control over the final attributes of 3D printed materials (such as optical, chemical, and mechanical properties) through the use of different polymer chemistry. Engineers can create sophisticated materials with various applications and have some influence over the final properties of several applications. You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report @ In addition, rising demand for prototyping in the automotive industry is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. For instance, on 6 October 2021, Evonik revealed new photopolymers for industrial 3D printing. The specialty chemicals business has created two new photopolymers for industrial 3D printing, INFINAM RG 3101 L and INFINAM FL 6300 L. These products will be added to the recently introduced product line of synthetic resins suited for use in typical photopolymer 3D printing procedures such as SLA or Digital Light processing (DLP). However, environmental concerns and high cost of photopolymer 3d printing are key factors, which restrain market revenue growth. Some types of light are used to cure resin to proper geometry at the beginning of process, but it is also used to cure components after 3D printing. This is frequently done in a separate Ultraviolet (UV) chamber. Extrusion of materials 3D printing, which is widely used in nonindustrial settings, has been shown to produce particles and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs). In addition, emissions of vat polymerization 3D printing, which is also commonly used, are also not good for health. Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 2.60 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 10.5% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 7.08 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Photopolymer type, product type, raw materials, application, technology, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Evonik, Carbon, Inc., Formlab, Keystone Industries, BASF SE, Stratasys, Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, Arkema, PolySpectra, and RAHN AG Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @



Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global photopolymers market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective photopolymers solutions. Some major players included in the global photopolymers market report are:







Evonik



Carbon, Inc.



Formlabs



Keystone Industries



BASF SE



Stratasys



Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited



Arkema



polySpectra RAHN AG

Strategic Development



On 11 October 2023, Anderson and Vreeland, Inc. (A&V) announced the development of a Photopolymer Business Development Team within the company. This team will work to improve A&V's extensive array of flexographic plate production materials. On 28 April 2023, Henkel announced the release of a new industrial resin, Loctite 3D IND249. Loctite 3D IND249 is a high-temperature, high-strength material capable of printing complex shapes with precise feature resolution. In addition, the resin has a medium viscosity while still having a high green strength, allowing for high-accuracy printing while remaining easy to process.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @



Some Key Highlights From the Report



The dental segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global photopolymers market in 2022 due to increasing life expectancy and public awareness about oral health and aesthetics. Dental 3D printing creates dental components that patients can use as instruments and clinicians can use as fixtures. These components might range from whole sets of dentures to tooth models and aligners. 3D printing can be used to create a wide range of dental items, including crowns, surgical implants, inlays, onlays, overlays, operational guides, bespoke models, aligners, and surgical equipment.

The photopolymer resins is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global photopolymers market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing number of companies manufacturing photopolymer resins, as these comes out of the printer with an incredibly smooth finish that requires very little post-processing. Photopolymer resin is a form of polymer resin having molecules that have photoreactive functional groups. A liquid resin comprised of monomers, oligomers, photo-initiators, and other additives is the most common type of photopolymer used in 3D printing. The resin formulation might vary depending on the application and desired properties.. The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global photopolymers market in 2022. This is owing to the presence of leading companies, which are involved in 3d printing technologies and their product launching and rising partnerships, acquisitions, with other industries. For instance, on 7 December 2020, Arkema announced the acquisition of Colorado Photopolymer Solutions, an organization centered in Boulder, Colorado, and the U.S., with strong technical expertise in photopolymer formulation for the rapidly developing 3D printing market, with uses in medical, composites, construction, and consumer goods sectors.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@



Emergen Research has segmented the g lobal photopolymers market on the basis of photopolymer type, product type, raw materials, application, technology, and region:



Photopolymer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Liquid Photopolymer

Sheet Photopolymer

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Photopolymer Plates



Photopolymer Resins

Photopolymer Coatings

Raw Materials Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Polymers



Acrylics



Polyisoprene



Polyamides



Epoxies



Others



Oligomers



Monomers

Other additives

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Dental



Medical



Audiology



Jewelry



Automotive



Prototyping



Industrial/Engineering



Electronics (including connectors)



Consumer Goods

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Stereolithography (SLA)



Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Continuous Digital Light Processing (cDLP)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Self Healing Gel Market Size, Share, Trends, By Crosslinking (Physical, Chemical), By Application (Wound Healing, Drug Delivery, Tissue Engineering, Surface Coating, 3D Printing, Soft Robots), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market , By Grade (Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, and Food Grade), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Cryogenic Market , By Product (Tanks, Pumps & Vaporizers, Valves, and Others), By Cryogen Type (Nitrogen, Argon, Oxygen, and Others), By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Marine Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market , By Vehicle Type[Large Commercial Vehicles, Offshore Support Vessels (OSVs), Ferries and High Craft, Naval Vessels, and Coast Guard Vessels], By Component, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Molded Fiber Packaging Market , By Molded Type (Thick Wall, Transfer Molded Type, Thermoformed Fiber, and Processed Pulp), By Source (Wood Pulp and Non-wood Pulp) By Application, By Product, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web:

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: ...

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: insights

Read our Press Release @ press-release/global-photopolymers-market