Antibiotics Market Size Worth USD 71.75 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antibiotics market size was USD 42.32 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The global antibiotics market is witnessing significant growth, driven by factors such as the increasing rate of infectious diseases, development of innovative products, and rising antibiotic usage. A study published in September 2022 by the Lancet Regional Health-Southeast Asia revealed that azithromycin 500mg tablets were the most frequently used antibiotics in India. However, despite this growth, challenges like antibiotic resistance and high research costs pose potential restraints.



Key Market Trends:

Antibiotic Usage and Market Drivers:

Antibiotics play a crucial role in treating bacterial infections in humans and animals, contributing to the market's revenue growth.

The CDC reports 7,174 new cases of Tuberculosis (TB) in the U.S. in 2020, highlighting the ongoing need for effective antibiotic treatments.

Pharmaceutical companies focus on developing combination medicines to address antibiotic-resistant illnesses, fostering market innovation.

Market Challenges:

Rising antibiotic resistance poses a significant threat, leading to longer hospital stays, increased medical costs, and higher mortality rates.

The high cost of trials, research, and the stringent approval process, such as the increased cost of Abbreviated New Drug Approval (ANDA) by the FDA, may hinder market growth.

Product Insights:

Penicillin Segment Dominates:

In 2022, the penicillin segment held the largest revenue share, driven by increased awareness and improved healthcare infrastructure.

Better identification and treatment of bacterial infections, especially respiratory tract illnesses, contribute to the segment's growth.

Cephalosporin Segment:

The cephalosporin segment is expected to register moderate growth, fueled by rising infectious diseases, R&D efforts, and increased financing for antibiotic development.

Route of Administration Insights:

Parenteral Segment Leads:

The parenteral segment is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing number of hospital admissions for infectious diseases.

Prolonged hospital stays contribute to higher infection rates, driving the revenue growth of parenteral antibiotics.

Oral Segment Growth:

The oral segment is expected to witness the fastest revenue growth, attributed to the effective oral administration of antibiotics, reduced side effects, and cost advantages.

Application Insights:

Respiratory Infections Lead:

The respiratory infections segment is poised to hold the largest revenue share, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders globally.

Initiatives like the Global Alliance against Chronic Respiratory Diseases aim to address these conditions, influencing market growth.

Urinary Infections Growth:

The urinary infection segment is expected to register steady growth, fueled by pharmaceutical firms developing antibiotics to tackle multi-drug-resistant bacteria.

End-Use Insights:

Hospitals Pharmacies Dominate:

Hospital pharmacies are expected to account for a large revenue share, driven by the availability of broad-spectrum antibiotics and the implementation of antibiotic usage control policies.

Retail Pharmacies:

Retail pharmacies play a crucial role but are anticipated to have a smaller market share compared to hospital pharmacies.

Regional Insights:

North America Leads:

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022, driven by the prevalence of infectious diseases, aging populations, and the presence of key market players.

The CDC reports high cases of TB and pneumonia, contributing to the demand for antibiotics in the region.

Asia Pacific Growth:

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by digital imaging adoption, a vast population, and increasing innovation in infectious disease treatments.

Europe's Strong Market Presence:

Europe is anticipated to have a considerably large revenue share, supported by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and a favorable regulatory environment.

