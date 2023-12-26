Water Desalination Equipment Market Size Worth USD 39.44 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rapid depletion of freshwater resources and industrialization and increasing world population are major factors driving Water Desalination Equipment Market revenue growth Vancouver, Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global water desalination equipment market size was USD 15.56 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. In response to the alarming depletion of freshwater resources, coupled with the rapid pace of industrialization and a surging global population, the water desalination equipment market is witnessing robust revenue growth. Desalination machinery, a key player in this market, is gaining traction for its ability to convert brackish water, seawater, and other sources into fresh, potable water. Municipalities worldwide are adopting this technology to address the rising demand for drinking water, spurred by a 30% increase in water demand predicted by the UN's World Water Development Report 2020. Get Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report @ Source Insights: Seawater Dominates the Market The seawater segment emerged as the leading revenue contributor in the global water desalination equipment market in 2022. With oceans covering 70% of the Earth's surface and holding 96% of its water, there is a growing need for saltwater desalination to counter the scarcity of drinkable water. The brackish water segment is also poised for steady growth, offering a suitable alternative for municipal, industrial, and agricultural purposes due to its lower salt content. Technology Insights: Reverse Osmosis Takes the Lead The Reverse Osmosis (RO) segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period. Its simple processing, cost-effectiveness, and ability to treat various water types make it a preferred choice. The Multi-stage Flash (MSF) distillation segment follows with a moderate growth rate, driven by increased Gain Output Ratio (GOR), reduced operating expenses, and compatibility with multipurpose power plants. End-Uses Insights: Municipal Demand Surges The municipal segment is expected to hold the largest revenue share in the global water desalination equipment market. Rising demand for clean drinking water, exacerbated by contaminated groundwater and surface water supplies, is a significant driver. Additionally, industrial demand for water desalination technology is escalating rapidly, particularly in developing countries undergoing industrialization. Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ Regional Insights: Middle East & Africa Leads the Charge The Middle East & Africa secured the largest revenue share in 2022, with governments investing heavily in desalination technologies. The Asia Pacific market closely follows, driven by population growth and rapid urbanization in countries like China and India. North America is also making strides in the market, fueled by concerns about water scarcity, pollution, and changing climatic conditions. Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 15.56 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 9.8% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 39.44 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global water desalination equipment market is consolidated, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective water desalination equipment products in the market. Some of the major companies included in the global water desalination equipment market report are:



Strategic Development



In January 2021, SUEZ announced the conclusion of its purchase of the Reverse Osmosis (RO) membrane goods line from LANXESS, a major specialty chemical firm. The addition of RO membranes to SUEZ's current product line will expand and complement the company's market reach in the industrial water market and further solidify SUEZ's basis for growth in related industries. In May 2019, GE Power announced that the company's latest RO membrane component would be accessible, which is expected to give water desalination employees more productivity and higher efficiency.

Emergen Research has segmented the global water desalination equipment market on the basis of source, technology, end-uses, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Sea Water



Brackish Water River Water

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Reverse Osmosis



Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) Distillation



Multi-Effect (MED) Distillation Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Municipal



Industrial Others



