EWB USA Announces Maeva Ghonda To Chair AI, Sustainability, Innovation, And Culture Conference

Innovation Culture Summit on Artificial Intelligence and Sustainability

"AI will upend the anatomy of work. It is the most consequential innovation of this decade.” -Maeva Ghonda, AI Expert and Chair of the Quantum AI Institute

- Maeva Ghonda, AI and Sustainability Expert and Chair, Quantum AI InstituteDENVER, COLORADO, USA, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Engineers Without Borders USA (EWB USA ), a leading force in empowering communities through sustainable designs, is proud to announce Maeva Ghonda as the Chair of the upcoming Innovation Culture Summit on Artificial Intelligence and Sustainability . This highly anticipated conference will take place on January 11, 2024, at 11:00 AM EST. Online registration is now open at: .“Artificial Intelligence is the most consequential tool of this decade. AI will upend the anatomy of work,” asserts Maeva Ghonda, AI and Sustainability Expert, Quantum AI Institute Chair and EWB USA Culture Chair.“By leveraging AI effectively, organizations worldwide can build lasting legacies and a vibrant innovation culture that drives long-term sustainable success.”Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) predicts the widespread adoption of AI could increase global GDP by nearly $7 trillion over a ten-year period. AI is playing a crucial role in facilitating collaboration and fostering a culture where sustainable innovation thrives. The profound long-term impact of AI on Culture and Sustainability will be multifaceted and far-reaching.The Innovation Culture Summit on AI and Sustainability unites a unique assembly of global leaders in the fields of AI, Sustainability, Innovation, and Culture to empower a generation of changemakers tackling some of the world's pressing challenges through sustainable designs. The summit is free to attend for all who are interested in exploring the intersection of these crucial areas and their tremendous impact on our society today.The summit will feature the following renowned experts and their captivating presentations:Presentation Title: How AI is Transforming CultureMaëva Ghonda, EWB USA, Culture Chair and Quantum AI Institute, ChairPresentation Title: Managing Innovation for SustainabilityInderpal Bhandari, Walgreens (NASDAQ: WBA), Board Member and Former IBM (NYSE: IBM) Global Chief Data OfficerPresentation Title: Sustainable InnovationsShannon Gregory, NASA, Chief of Flight Operations, John F. Kennedy Space CenterPresentation Title: Tech Innovations for Sustainability in the Artificial Intelligence EraJennifer Huffstetler, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Chief Product Sustainability Officer and Corporate Vice President/GMPresentation Title: Human-AI Collaboration and Adaptive ProcessesEnrico Santus, Head of Human Computation, CTO Office, BloombergPresentation Title: Engineering in 2030Kirk Bresniker, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE), Vice President, Chief Architect and HPE Fellow Hewlett Packard LabsPresentation Title: Innovation Diplomacy on a Global ScaleMart Duitemeijer, MIT, System Design and Management FellowPresentation Title: Innovations to Reduce CO2 FootprintBodil Recke, FLSmidth (OTCMKTS: FLIDF), Vice President and Head of Green InnovationWe have entered the era where human ingenuity and machine intelligence co-create unpredictable sustainable innovations. The Innovation Culture Summit on AI and Sustainability will ignite a collective spark of innovation across its global audience with a unique blend of thought-provoking ideas designed to empower participants. This special conference is centered on embracing bold ideas and inspiring communities worldwide to chart a resilient path towards our sustainable future.About Maëva Ghonda, Culture Chair, Engineers Without Borders USA:Maëva Ghonda is a visionary leader and a passionate innovator. Through her dedicated leadership, Maëva creates vibrant global communities where creativity thrives. She inspires and empowers individuals to leverage their expertise for sustainable long-term success. She brings a wealth of experience and expertise in organizational development, fostering strong collaborative work environments, global community engagement as well as building inclusive and diverse high performing teams in global organizations.About Engineers Without Borders USA:Engineers Without Borders USA is committed to empowering communities through sustainable designs that improve their quality of life, from sustainable water systems to disaster-resilient infrastructure. Each project builds the foundation for a community to thrive for years to come.

