Inflatarun @ 900 PARK: Qatar's Premier Inflatable Obstacle Course Returns For Its Second Edition

DOHA, 900 PARK, QATAR, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- InflataRUN @ 900 PARK: Qatar's Premier Inflatable Obstacle Course Returns for its Second EditionEvents and Entertainment Enterprises proudly announces the highly anticipated return of InflataRUN @ 900 PARK, set to captivate Doha with the second edition of the world's longest inflatable obstacle course. From the 27th of December 2023 to the 30th of January 2024, 900 PARK will transform into a haven of family-friendly excitement, easily accessible directly behind the Intercontinental Hotel via car or the Metro Red Line Legtaifiya Station.Mr. Abdullah Al Kubaissi, Chairman of Events and Entertainment Enterprises, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "InflataRUN @ 900 PARK is a manifestation of our commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment experiences to the people of Qatar. This second edition promises to be an even grander celebration of joy, adventure, and togetherness."CEO Mr. Adil Ahmed echoed the sentiment, stating, "Our commitment to creating unforgettable moments for families and individuals drives us to deliver unique and thrilling events like InflataRUN @ 900 PARK. We invite the community to join us in this one-of-a-kind adventure and create lasting memories together."900 PARK's Management also commented on the event stating, "We are excited to host InflataRUN at 900 PARK. This event aligns with our commitment to offering unique and enjoyable experiences to our community. We look forward to welcoming participants to this extraordinary inflatable extravaganza.”About Events and Entertainment Enterprises:Events and Entertainment Enterprises stands as a leading event company in Qatar, specializing in designing, building, and operating some of the nation's most popular play areas and family festivals. Renowned for excellence and innovation, the company continues to shape Qatar's entertainment landscape by delivering world-class experiences.Join us at InflataRUN @ 900 PARK, where the thrill of conquering the world's longest inflatable obstacle course meets a month-long celebration of joy, adventure, and community bonding.

