Bitcoin braces for dynamic 2024 driven by various factors

(MENAFN) Bitcoin is poised for a "highly dynamic" year in 2024, driven by factors such as the introduction of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and developments in legislation and regulation for crypto assets, as stated by an expert in an interview with a Turkish news agency.



"From the exchange collapses and corporate fallout of 2022, to the regulatory battles of 2023, the crypto industry is still here and growing," stated Brandon Zemp, Chief Executive Officer of BlockHash LLC, a blockchain consultancy that offers educational resources tailored for small business owners, students, developers, and investors.



Bitcoin, as well as other cryptocurrencies and some stable coins, which are pegged to the value of a separate asset, crashed in 2022 amid several crises, including the bankruptcy of several companies and exchange platforms, causing turmoil in the market as a lack of regulation and accountability has shaken investor confidence in digital currencies and tokens.



The crypto market's total valuation dropped to approximately USD790 billion by the conclusion of 2022, marking a nearly 65 percent decline from its 2021 closing value of USD2.25 trillion. Data from the news agency indicates that over USD1.4 trillion vanished during the course of that year. FTX, formerly the world's third-largest cryptocurrency exchange by daily trading volume, experienced a collapse in late 2022, triggering an abrupt downturn in the overall crypto market.



"Crypto is cyclical by nature. That's an inevitable fact. But many of the collapses have come as a result of overzealous, laser-eyed investors buying colorful JPEGs and creating vaporware for the sake of taking an investors money. Every industry attracts a similar crowd, especially when there's an opportunity to profit," stated Zemp, who is writer of the book, "The Future Economy: A Crypto Insider’s Guide to the Tech Dismantling Traditional Banking."



MENAFN26122023000045015839ID1107657708