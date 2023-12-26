Palestinian Resistance: Netnyahu's Remarks On Voluntary Displacement A War Crime

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Dec 26 (Petra) -- Palestinian resistance factions in the beleagured Gaza Strip said Tuesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks on the "voluntary" displacement of Palestinians is a war crime and a crime against humanity, and that he should be tried in international courts."These racist statements are a continuation of the genocidal war and the policy of coercive displacement of the Palestinians amid the ongoing aggression, killing, destruction and siege," the factions said in a statement.They said Netanyahu's use of "voluntary" is an attempt at deception and is part of his plan to liquidate the Palestinian cause.It reiterated that the Palestinian people are steadfast and will not leave their homeland or surrender, and "that is the obstacle to the racist plans of the occupation (authority), but not a lack of countries to host the refugees," as Netanyahu stated.