Israeli Occupation Army Arrests 4,785 Palestinians In West Bank Since Oct. 7

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Dec 26 (Petra) -- Some 4,785 Palestinians have been arrested by the Israeli occupation army across the West Bank since the war on Gaza began on October 7, according to the Commission of Detainees and Ex Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners' Club.The tally included people arrested from their homes, at military checkpoints, those who handed themselves in under duress and persons held hostage, they said in a joint statement Tuesday.The statement said the figure included some who were released later, adding that the arrest campaign is ongoing and escalating at an unprecedented rate, targeting all segments to coincide with the Israeli aggression against Gaza.