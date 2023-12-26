Kuwait Amir Receives A Cable Of Congratulations From Bahrain CP

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a congratulatory cable from Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, expressing his congratulations to His Highness on assuming the top office.

In the cable, the Bahraini Crown Prince wished His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal good health and further success in leading the State of Kuwait to a much prosperous and promising future.

His Highness the Amir sent a reply cable to the Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad, expressing utmost appreciation for the heartfelt sentiments. (end)

