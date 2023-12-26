Manchester United declares Jim Ratcliffe acquires 25 percent stake

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Manchester United announced that Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a British petrochemical billionaire, has acquired a 25 percent stake in the renowned English Premier League soccer club. The confirmation came from both Manchester United and INEOS, the London-based multinational conglomerate controlled by Ratcliffe.



INEOS stated that Ratcliffe would purchase 25 percent of the club's Class B shares and potentially up to 25 percent of its publicly available Class A shares.



Additionally, Ratcliffe plans to contribute an extra USD300 million for future investments in Old Trafford, the historic stadium of Manchester United. The purchase price for the shares is set at USD33.00 per share, the same for both the Glazer family, who holds the majority ownership, and Class A shareholders. Notably, as of Friday, Manchester United shares closed at USD19.81.



According to Forbes' May valuation, Manchester United was valued at USD6 billion, making it the second-most valuable soccer club globally, just behind Real Madrid. However, the club's shares had experienced a nearly 13 percent decrease in value in 2023.



It's important to note that the completion of this deal is contingent on approval from the English Premier League.



“We are delighted to have agreed (to) this deal with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS,” stated Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer, the executive co-chairmen and directors of Manchester United, in a declaration. “As part of the strategic review we announced in November 2022, we committed to look at a variety of alternatives to help enhance Manchester United, with a focus on delivering success for our men’s, women’s and Academy teams.”

